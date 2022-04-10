Rush Taking You 1981 With A Live Version Tom Sawyer

Rush has been getting us ramped up for the Moving Pictures 40th anniversary reissue for a bit. First, we got an official music video for YYZ, then a live version of Limelight from their 1981 show at Maple Leaf Gardens. They kept teasing us this week by releasing a live version of Tom Sawyer from that Maple Leaf Gardens concert.

The re-issue is available for pre-order now and is available on April 15th. The super deluxe reissue on top of including the entirety of the 1981 Maple Leaf Gardens show, is also packed with vinyl, CDs, Rush drumsticks, guitar picks, and a Red Barchetta model car.



