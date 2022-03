Rush is yet again getting us geared up for their 40th-anniversary deluxe reissue of Moving Pictures

A few weeks ago we got an animated official music video for YYZ, and now Rush is streaming a live version of Limelight, from the third and final night at Maple Leaf Gardens show.





And in this reissue, you’re gonna get a whole lot more than just a live version of Limelight. You’re gonna get the whole show!

You can pre-order here.