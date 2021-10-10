Listen Live

Ohio State Marching Band’s Rush Tribute

The Tom Sawyer cover will get every former band geeks motor running.

The Ohio State Marching Band got a round of applause and a shout out from Rush for they’re spectacular cover for their half time show. The original performance was 14 minutes long with a compilation of The Spirit of RadioFly By Night, and Tom Sawyer.

It was the Tom Sawyer part that is starting to get traction, and the shout out from the band.

Here’s the full performance in all it’s glory.


