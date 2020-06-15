Rush Commemorates 40 Year Anniversary of ‘The Spirit Of Radio’

Canadian band Rush released their album Permanent Waves back in 1980 and the first single from that album was ‘The Spirit Of Radio.’ To celebrate the 40-year milestone, the band has released a new “conceptual” animated video for the song, which pays tribute to FM radio.

“The Spirit of Radio” reached #4 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and #3 in Canada. These achievements marked a new beginning for Rush, which was comprised of members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart.

The press release states the following:

“The animated video captures the magic, spirit and growth of the FM radio format with a nostalgic nod to the pioneering DJ’s broadcasting music into homes around the world, which also pays homage to Rush’s friend, soul brother and fellow bandmate Neil Peart, whose music and lyrics continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of the fans.”

Check out the video below:



YouTube / Rush

Main Image via Twitter / @rushtheband