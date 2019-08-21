Listen Live

Florida Man Covers Girlfriend’s Car with Dirt With End Loader Because She Won’t Answer His Question

A perfectly logical response...

By Morning Show

20-year-old Hunter Mills allegedly asked his girlfriend to meet him at his job at a dirt pit in Florida to talk.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida claims she arrived to the scene in a vehicle belonging to someone else. She apparently also refused to answer Mills’ question, which led to him using a front-end loader to dump a bucket full of dirt on the roof o the driver side half of the car…with her still inside. The window was open, however, which caused dirt to fill up the air vents, center console and power windows.

He’s charged with felony criminal mischief and released on $1,000 bond.

