WATCH: Bruce Springsteen’s First Trailer For ‘Western Stars’

What a genius idea – create a movie based on an album. That’s exactly what Bruce Springsteen has done. It’s called “Western Stars,” after the album of the same name and it’ll feature live performances from the entire record in an old western barn. It will also cover his early life and career and Springsteen himself even does his own dramatic narration.

Experience Bruce’s latest album #WesternStars as a special cinematic event in theaters this fall. https://t.co/cXi53fV2NS pic.twitter.com/tZzzpRvjbg — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 19, 2019

“I’ve spent 35 years trying to learn how to let go of the destructive parts of my character,” says Springsteen in the trailer. “And I still have days when I struggle with it.”



YouTube / Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a release in October.

Main Image via Twitter / @springsteen