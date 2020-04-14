Listen Live

Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi To Perform For Coronavirus Relief Benefit

From their homes

By Music, Videos

Bruce Springsteen just announced on Good Morning America that he and Bon Jovi will be performing to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Other performers include Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquon Barkley. All participants will be performing from their homes.

The one-night broadcast, #JERSEY4JERSEY will be held on April 22 on ABC.

Main Image via Twitter / @NJGov

Related posts

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

WATCH: The Trews Make Music Video Via Zoom

Elton John To Host Concert For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The Arkells’ Response To COVID-19 May Be The Best One Yet

FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL XXIII

WATCH: Firetruck Lights Synchronize To “Carol Of The Bells”

Alanis Morissette Announces “Jagged Little Pill” Anniversary Tour and New Album

Canadian Athletes Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak Attend Raptors Game

Ozzy Osbourne Set To Perform At AMAs This Weekend