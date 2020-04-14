Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi To Perform For Coronavirus Relief Benefit

Bruce Springsteen just announced on Good Morning America that he and Bon Jovi will be performing to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Bruce Springsteen announced that he is teaming up with other New Jersey native celebrities for a #JerseyForJersey event that will raise money for the NJ pandemic relief fund. Tune in April 22nd on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kgOKiqL15y — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2020

Other performers include Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquon Barkley. All participants will be performing from their homes.

Tune in April 22 for #JERSEY4JERSEY, a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities with appearances from Bruce, @jonbonjovi, @halsey, @itstonybennett & more. https://t.co/JyGthYCLZp — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 14, 2020

The one-night broadcast, #JERSEY4JERSEY will be held on April 22 on ABC.

Main Image via Twitter / @NJGov