The Rolling Stones Release New Single ‘Angry’ From Upcoming Album Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones have released a wicked new tune ‘Angry’ along with a music video. The video features some of the best CGI and AI used in recent memory and the woman in the video sitting on the convertible is an up-and-comer in Hollywood Sydney Sweeney. The video will remind you that once upon a time you enjoyed watching them. Leave it up to one of the oldest bands around to use AI perfectly.



The new album, Hackney Diamonds, is scheduled to be released on October 20th of this year. The track list looks like they have songs with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Wyman who was the bassist for the band from ’62 to ’93. The late Charlie Watts was part of a few songs on the album as well.

The band did a special Youtube show with Jimmy Fallon about the release and upcoming tour.