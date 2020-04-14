No New Emoji’s in 2021 Because of Covid-19

There will be no new emoji’s unveiled in 2021. According to the Unicode Consortium (a non-profit that oversees emoji standards) the annual release will be pushed back to 2022.

Covid-19 has forced a delay in the new version of the Unicode Standard, which is the software that supports emoji’s, by six months.

Because of the new schedule, developers won’t have enough time to create new emoji’s. They are typically approved in January before they’re made available in September.

Great news however…this delay doesn’t affect the release of previously announced emoji’s that were unveiled in January. They will still be available come September. They include the transgender flag, gender-neutral Santa Claus and the “Italian Hand Gesture” emoji. There are 117 new emoji’s in total.