Classic Rock Tunes on a Baroque Lute?

Thanks to producer Matt who has a knack at finding artists performing on obscure instruments…and this one is really obscure…in fact have you ever even heard of a baroque lute? Instrumentalist Daniel Estrem performs incredibly elegant covers of classic rock songs on this beautiful baroque lute instrument.

He has performed a number of popular classic rock song from over the years…here he is performing the Beatles While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

You can check out more of Daniel’s work on YouTube.