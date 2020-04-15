Listen Live

WATCH: Disney+ Edits Out Daryl Hannah’s Butt in ‘Splash’

Seems a little excessive...

Disney is very conservative when it comes to nudity, swearing and violence in their movies…and on their streaming platform, Disney+.

They’ve changed or edited out quite a few scenes from well-loved movies. Including removing the scene where Lilo hides in the dryer in ‘Lilo and Stitch’ and now, they’ve edited out Daryl Hannah’s butt in 1984’s ‘Splash’.

To refresh your memory, here’s the original scene:

 

…and here’s Disney+’s version:

 

 

 

