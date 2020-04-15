McDonald’s Removing 10 Items From Menu Temporarily

McDonald’s Canada has announced a new limited menu because of Covid-19.

They will be temporarily eliminating 10 menu items to help facilitate social distancing in their restaurants.

As of April 14, you will no longer find McGriddles, bagels, Salads, croissants, danishes, mini-chocolatines, ice cream cones, and the Big Breakfast on the menu.

If restaurants across the country still have some of these items, they will continue to offer them as long as their quantities last.

You can still get the McDonald’s staples though, Big Macs, fries, egg McMuffins, McNuggets and a ton more.

(cover photo via David Schott flickr)