WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Shares His “Firsts” In Rolling Stone Series Episode

Bruce Springsteen has shared some musical memories in Rolling Stone‘s latest episode of The First Time.

In the interview, he talks about how when the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” came on the car radio while he was in the car with his mother, it changed his life.

He also talks about his introduction to punk, the time he bough his first Hank Williams album, and the first time an audience sang his hit “Hungry Heart.”

Watch the interview below:

The boss has also been working on a new album set to come out next month.