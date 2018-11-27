Listen Live

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen On Broadway trailer

You'll be able to stream it just in time for Christmas!

By Music, Videos

Bruce Springsteen has revealed a film release of his critically acclaimed, three-times extended Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway . It’ll arrive on Netflix Dec. 16. It’s based on his best-selling autobiography Born To Run.

It’ll include everything from his life from the beginning with readings and intimte stories along with acoustic renditions of favourites like “Dancing in the Dark.”

Watch the trailer below:


YouTube / Netflix

