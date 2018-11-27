WATCH: Bruce Springsteen On Broadway trailer
You'll be able to stream it just in time for Christmas!
Bruce Springsteen has revealed a film release of his critically acclaimed, three-times extended Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway . It’ll arrive on Netflix Dec. 16. It’s based on his best-selling autobiography Born To Run.
It’ll include everything from his life from the beginning with readings and intimte stories along with acoustic renditions of favourites like “Dancing in the Dark.”
Watch the trailer below:
YouTube / Netflix