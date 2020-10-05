Listen Live

WATCH: ‘The Witches’ Movie Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway

Arriving October 22 on HBO Max

By Videos

Beloved children’s author Roald Daul’s 1983 novel The Witches is being adapted into a movie. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci.

The story is about a young boy who stays with his grandmother at a hotel and a group of witches is attempting to turn the world’s children into mice.

Watch the trailer below:


YouTube / Warner Bros. Canada

“The Witches is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “It’s fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year.”

The movie will be available worldwide in theatres on October 28, just in time for Halloween.

Related posts

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release Performance Of ‘I Was Born To Love You’

WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Shares His “Firsts” In Rolling Stone Series Episode

CCR Frontman John Fogerty Criticizes Donald Trump’s Use Of ‘Fortunate Son’ During Political Rallies

Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

WATCH: Dave Grohl Joins A Fan To Perform Cover Of ‘Money For Nothing’

Twins’ Reaction To Hearing Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Goes Viral

Neil Young Considers Suing Donald Trump For Use Of His Songs During Rallies

WATCH: Canadian Comedian Wows Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’