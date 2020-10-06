WATCH: Bruce Springsteen’s Teaser For ‘Letter To You’ Documentary

Along with Bruce Springsteen’s new album ‘Letter To You’ set to be released on October 23, a documentary of the same name will be out too, on Apple TV.

Presenting 'Bruce Springsteen’s #LetterToYou' – a new documentary film by Thom Zimny capturing Bruce & The E Street Band recording live in studio. Watch the film exclusively on @AppleTV and listen to the album on @AppleMusic on October 23. ▶️ https://t.co/r7aw0MBYgq pic.twitter.com/ujFlsvlbQs — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 6, 2020

According to his website, the doc “features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter to You from Springsteen himself. … Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind Letter to You and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work.”

“All the songs from the album came out of it, in perhaps less than 10 days,” Springsteen said. “I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day. I wrote a song in the bedroom. I wrote a song in our bar. I wrote a song in the living room.”

The new album includes five songs written in the ’70s that were never released until now.

Watch the teaser below:



YouTube / Apple TV