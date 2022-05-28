Listen Live

Check Out The Trailer For The Sex Pistols Disney+ Series

Pistol is coming to Disney+ on May 31st.

Even though Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock were on board for the series, Johnny “Rotten” Lydon wanted the whole thing shut down. Johnny even went as far as trying to sue the production company to close up shop on the whole ordeal. That wasn’t gonna stop Disney+ and FX from creating the bio series on the British band that shook up pop culture and brought on PUNK!

Most of the story comes from a memoir by guitarist Steve Jones and is set to come to streaming on May 31st.

 


 

