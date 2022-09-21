Billy Corgan Fronts An Interesting Music Video For ‘Beguiled’ From The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are ready to release all of the music they have been holding on to. Their plan for the new album, Atum, is to release it in three stages. First, on November 11th Act 1 will be released, and 11 weeks after that, Act 2 on January 31st, and the final act on April 21st.

That’s a huge roll-out of new tunes for the band, their first album since 2020’s Cyr. The new album Atum is actually listed as a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God.

Have a listen and go for a trip with the new song and video ‘Beguiled’ below.