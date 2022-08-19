Billy Idol Teases New EP With “Cage” Single
The Cage EP is coming on September 23rd!
Billy Idol has been a little busy getting a 4 track EP ready for you and gave you a taste of what to expect with his new single Cage.
This is another pandemic-centric tune but focuses on the aftermath. Cage is all about the pent-up energy after lockdown and how we have a lot we want to do and a lot of energy to burn.
I’m very excited to announce The Cage EP, to be released on Sept 23 via @darkhorserecords! You can stream and download the single “Cage,” right now and pre-order the EP on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP: https://t.co/21006L6TIa— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) August 17, 2022
