Billy Idol Teases New EP With “Cage” Single

The Cage EP is coming on September 23rd!

Billy Idol has been a little busy getting a 4 track EP ready for you and gave you a taste of what to expect with his new single Cage.

This is another pandemic-centric tune but focuses on the aftermath. Cage is all about the pent-up energy after lockdown and how we have a lot we want to do and a lot of energy to burn.

