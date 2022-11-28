Metallica Announce New Single, New Album, & New Tour!
Metallica fans have 72 reasons to be excited! "72 Seasons" is out April 14th, while the new single "LUX ÆTERNA" is out now!
Christmas is coming Metallica fans, although you may have reason to say Christmas came early! Metallica just announced a new album will drop April 14th called “72 Seasons.” The first single “LUX ÆTERNA” is out now, with a video! And the band is coming our way on a new stadium world tour! Take note, each stop on the tour gets a double dose of Metallica on back-to-back nights!
LUX ÆTERNA
Get ready for Metallica’s 11th studio album by checking out the video for LUX ÆTERNA, directed by Tom Saccenti!
You can get a jump on your holiday shopping for yourself or other Metallica fans by pre-ordering the new album here!
McCully