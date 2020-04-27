WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Perform “Jersey Girl”
From last week's #Jersey4Jersey benefit
Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi organized a coronavirus relief concert for New Jersey’s most vulnerable last week.
Check out Bruce and his wife Patti singing “Jersey Girl.”
From last week's #Jersey4Jersey benefit, see Bruce & Patti pay tribute to our healthcare and frontline workers and all of those who've lost loved ones to this terrible disease… this is "Jersey Girl."
Donate to the @NJ_PRF at https://t.co/JyGthYUnnZ #Jersey4Jersey pic.twitter.com/92iWDaeoUM
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 26, 2020