WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Perform “Jersey Girl”

From last week's #Jersey4Jersey benefit

Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi organized a coronavirus relief concert for New Jersey’s most vulnerable last week.

Check out Bruce and his wife Patti singing “Jersey Girl.”

