Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘a love song in the age of quarantine’

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has performed a musical-style number as a part of a viral monologue series, 24 Hours Plays Series.

‘Across The Way’, which was written for him by Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, is ‘a love song in the age of quarantine.’ It tells the story of a budding romance between neighbours as they are each isolated in their homes.

“I don’t know your name and I don’t know who you are/ But 60 feet has never felt so close.”

Proceeds from the video are going towards the theatre community.