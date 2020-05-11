Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘a love song in the age of quarantine’
"Day 36 you sewed a mask, I washed my hands again"
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has performed a musical-style number as a part of a viral monologue series, 24 Hours Plays Series.
‘Across The Way’, which was written for him by Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, is ‘a love song in the age of quarantine.’ It tells the story of a budding romance between neighbours as they are each isolated in their homes.
“I don’t know your name and I don’t know who you are/ But 60 feet has never felt so close.”
View this post on Instagram
A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays Special thanks to: @middle_pedal @mcyellowsound
Proceeds from the video are going towards the theatre community.