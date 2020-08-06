Listen Live

Bryan Adams’ Concert In Germany This Week Is Cancelled

Due to coronavirus spike

    The ‘Give Live A Chance’ socially distant concert set to occur in Dusseldorf, Germany Sept. 4 along with Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier has been postponed due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in that area.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has extended the country’s ban on large-scale public events through to 2021 as a result of the increase in infections.

    The concert, which was going to have 12, 000 socially distanced people, will be postponed to some time in “late fall.”

    Adams updated his original Instagram post announcing the show, with the chance that it’s been cancelled.

    Main Image via Facebook / @bryanadamsofficial

