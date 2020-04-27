Listen Live

WATCH: Canadian Artists Cover ‘Lean On Me’

The cover of the 1972 Bill Withers classic was released as a charity single

The wrap-up of the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble Canadian broadcast in support of coronavirus relief was a cover of the late Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.” Over two dozen Canadian artists appear on the track and they all recorded their portion of the song from their own homes. They’re officially known as ArtistsCAN, put together by Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross’s COVID-19 initiatives.

Some artists included on the track are Bryan Adams, Rush’s Geddy Lee, and environmental activist David Suzuki.


