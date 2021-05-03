WATCH: Marvel Releases Footage Of Highly Anticipated Upcoming Movies

Marvel surprised fans today with some footage celebrating the movies. We’ve certainly been missing going out and seeing movies on the big screen and Marvel is teasing some new adventures we can expect soon.

The promo video teases “Black Widow,” out July 9, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” out Sept. 3, and the first footage from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals”, out Nov. 5.

Marvel also revealed the title and release date of the sequel to the blockbuster hit, “Black Panther”: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released July 8, 2022.

Check out all the other Marvel movies we can look forward to below:



YouTube / Marvel Entertainment