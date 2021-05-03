Listen Live

WATCH: Marvel Releases Footage Of Highly Anticipated Upcoming Movies

Including the title for the sequel to "Black Panther."

By Entertainment, Videos

Marvel surprised fans today with some footage celebrating the movies. We’ve certainly been missing going out and seeing movies on the big screen and Marvel is teasing some new adventures we can expect soon.

The promo video teases “Black Widow,” out July 9, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” out Sept. 3, and the first footage from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals”, out Nov. 5.

Marvel also revealed the title and release date of the sequel to the blockbuster hit, “Black Panther”: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released July 8, 2022.

Check out all the other Marvel movies we can look forward to below:


YouTube / Marvel Entertainment

Related posts

WATCH: ‘The Witches’ Movie Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway

Sam Raimi confirms he will be directing the second Doctor Strange film

Happy 30th Anniversary To “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Barrie Film Festival Underway

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen’s First Trailer For ‘Western Stars’

WATCH: Toy Story 4 Official Trailer

WATCH: New Clip From Beatles-Themed Movie, “Yesterday”

Captain Marvel Herself Shows Up To Theatre On Opening Weekend

It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These 5 Movies