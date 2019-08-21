Listen Live

Watch: Five-year-old Foo Fighters fan gets invited on stage by Dave Grohl and has the time of his life

Taylor wowed the crowd with his awesome dance moves

A five-year-old by the name of Taylor attended his first concert and had the time of his life. Taylor is a big Foo Fighters fan and was lucky enough to be invited on stage by Dave Grohl.

Grohl spotted Taylor in the crowd at the band’s show in Belfast. The pint-sized fan wore ear protectors and wowed the audience with his impressive dance moves during “All My Life” at Vital Festival at Boucher Road Fields.

The band played a sped-up version of the track, which was in tune with Taylor’s dancing. Grohl yelled “Alright kid, let me see those moves!” as the audience hyped up the performance. The band was so impressed by Taylor that they retweeted fan-filmed footage of his performance.

