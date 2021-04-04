Miley Cyrus Covered Queen At Her Final Four Performance
Twitter was divided on her performance
Photo courtesy of creator Jamie Squire on gettyimages.com
It was Final Four weekend in Indianapolis and between the first and second games, I was shocked to see Miley Cyrus pop on the TV for a performance. Had no idea anyone was going to be performing, and although it looks like only a few dozen fans were in attendance, the TV numbers were through the roof.
Miley Cyrus being a cover band at the Final Four screaming “how’s everyone doing?” to 45 social distant people in the audience is peak 2020-2021 pic.twitter.com/GGNAQyu9gF
— Adam E (@Eathington) April 3, 2021
Miley Cyrus has been making music for a long time, and her genres and styles seem to constantly be changing — so you didn’t know what you were going to get when Miley took the stage. Until you saw her outfit — then you knew she was going to be rocking out and she did– with a few covers of Queen. The internet was divided, some think she blew it, others think she nailed it. Watch for yourself.
MILEY CYRUS Performing “We Will Rock You” pic.twitter.com/cTMAvSkLor
— Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 3, 2021
Miley Cyrus performance in two different tweets. pic.twitter.com/gzSYSOPCzR
— Patrick Quinn 🎙📱📺 (@PatrickQuinn07) April 4, 2021
Check out her full performance which runs about 20 minutes below.