40th Anniversary of the Orillia Perch Festival

To register and for more information click here

The Orillia Perch Festival has partnered with the Computer Sciences Departments of Georgian College, Snap’d Media and several social media groups to create a virtual version of the fishing in the Orillia Perch Festival, to encourage social distancing. The anglers still have to catch perch. They use their cell phones to submit a picture of the perch they caught. Their phone number has their registration number(s) integrated with their submission. Individually anglers can only submit one fish per day as in previous years. Pictures will be scanned so do not use the same perch twice. This submission qualifies anglers for their daily draw, that week’s weekly draw and for the Grand Prize Draws. Adults and kids still have their own categories. The Tagged Perch are now in a Geofencing area which is a containment field of GPS locations of Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching and Simcoe County. Random GPS scans will locate the winning angler by using their picture submission location. This requires all anglers to agree to the Perch Festival accessing their phone’s GPS location. This method should actually increase the number of tags caught. The draws are also done by a random selection program. As usual the more days you fish, the more chances you have to win!

The 2021 Orillia Perch Festival runs April 17 to May 15 which offers 29 days of Fishing. Starting the beginning of April the www.orillia.com web site will have information, a printable on line Perch Book with all the prizes and updates for participants.

This site is for registering and payment as well.

Adults $25. Kids $5.