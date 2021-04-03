We’ve Got a Trailer For The New Space Jam

This movie has been talked about for a very long time, I remember hearing whispers of many basketball greats who were going to star in the new Space Jam movie back in like 2016, and then we got the announcement and 90’s babies around the world got excited.

Here it is, 25 years later, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy.

The Tune Squad is back to take on a the Goon Squad, and from this trailer looks like all expected Looney Tune hi-jinks are there.

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy is out July 16!



