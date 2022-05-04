Dave Chappelle Was Attacked On Stage Last Night At The Hollywood Bowl

The details are still coming out about what exactly happened last night at the Hollywood Bowl, but what we do know is a fan managed to get on stage, and judging by this video looks like he speared Dave Chappelle Mid joke.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

He can hear the mic took a part of the hit too.

Chris Rock was in attendance and had to make the most timely Will Smith of all time.

Chris rock after Dave Chappelle get attacked on stage “is that will smith “😂 pic.twitter.com/hw4PWZWC6y — abdulaziz (@abdulaziz0m) May 4, 2022

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

Chappelle addresses the crowd after the attack here, but if you were wondering how the attacker ended up? Paramedics were called and he was taken out on a stretcher. Check out the guy’s arm…

THANKS A LOT WILL SMITH!

Hoping this doesn’t become more common at comedy shows but it does feel like the flood gates are now open for it.