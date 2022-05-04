Listen Live

Dave Chappelle Was Attacked On Stage Last Night At The Hollywood Bowl

Looks Like He Was Speared Mid Joke

The details are still coming out about what exactly happened last night at the Hollywood Bowl, but what we do know is a fan managed to get on stage, and judging by this video looks like he speared Dave Chappelle Mid joke.

He can hear the mic took a part of the hit too.

Chris Rock was in attendance and had to make the most timely Will Smith of all time.

Chappelle addresses the crowd after the attack here, but if you were wondering how the attacker ended up? Paramedics were called and he was taken out on a stretcher. Check out the guy’s arm…

THANKS A LOT WILL SMITH!

Hoping this doesn’t become more common at comedy shows but it does feel like the flood gates are now open for it.

