Daniel Radcliffe has transformed into “Weird Al” Yankovic in the new trailer for the new biopic called “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

The film covers the last four decades of Weird Al’s career and is being presented as an “untold true story” that covers his rise to fame and “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”.

Weird Al and Eric Appel co-write the script with Appel directing the film.