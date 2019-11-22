Company Willing to Pay Up to $36,000 to Test Marijuana Products

There is an opportunity from American Marijuaua out of New York for a candidate who will review and test out an array of Marijuana-related products. They’re willing to pay up to $36,000 a year.

There are a few stipulations: You need to live in a place where marijuana is legal (check), They’re also looking for more than just someone who likes weed. They want someone with a vast knowledge of the industry who can also write well according to the job posting:

“If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need. But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers. Lastly, the applicant needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly.”

Every month the new marijuana reviewer will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of products. These can include different weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. After thoroughly testing the products, the reviewer will write and film their experience using each product.

Apply here.