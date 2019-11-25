Listen Live

Jennifer Garner Losing her Car in a Parking Garage is All of Us

"It's so rude to just move someone's car to F"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show

Jennifer Garner seems to be one of the more down-to-earth celebrities out there (relatively so). She’s still a Golden Globe winning actress, but even famous actresses forget where they parked their car.

She shared a video on her Instagram page of her walking around a parking garage helplessly pressing the lock button on her key fob trying to locate her vehicle.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but….😬🤥👵🏼.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

(cover photo via Karon Liu Flickr)

Related posts

Company Willing to Pay Up to $36,000 to Test Marijuana Products

Record Shop Talk with Finger 11

Kiss Played a Show For Great White Sharks…and Eight Humans

Local Brewery Featuring Dogs Who need Families on Beer Cans

Mötley Crüe Confirm Reunion, Destroy “Cessation of Touring” Contract

Brewery Featuring Dogs Who Are Looking for Forever Homes on Beer Cans

WATCH: Fishing with Mentos and Coke

WATCH: Dave Grohl on Sesame Street

Wear Your Cardigan for World Kindness Day