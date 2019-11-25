Jennifer Garner Losing her Car in a Parking Garage is All of Us
"It's so rude to just move someone's car to F"
Jennifer Garner seems to be one of the more down-to-earth celebrities out there (relatively so). She’s still a Golden Globe winning actress, but even famous actresses forget where they parked their car.
She shared a video on her Instagram page of her walking around a parking garage helplessly pressing the lock button on her key fob trying to locate her vehicle.
I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but….😬🤥👵🏼.