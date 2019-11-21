Listen Live

Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has died at age 57

HE PASSED AWAY AFTER A BATTLE WITH EARLY ONSET ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has passed away at age 57.

 

The singer of one of B.C.’s most popular rock bands died in Vancouver on Wednesday as a result of early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been diagnosed with several years prior, according to CTV.

“John was a man of uncommon courage, was a loyal and beloved friend, a gentleman of great social conscience, and a soul brimming with creativity and enthusiasm,” a statement on the band’s Facebook page explains. “Most importantly, he was a loving father to Harlan & Hattie and a wonderful husband to Jill Daum.”

 

Rest in peace, John Mann. You will be missed.

Lead photo courtesy of Alec Watson.

