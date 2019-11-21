Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has died at age 57

Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has passed away at age 57.

John Mann Spirit of The West @sotwcanada you were such a brilliant, good soul! God speed! well done brother!

goodbye — Tom Cochrane (@TomCochraneMUS) November 21, 2019

The singer of one of B.C.’s most popular rock bands died in Vancouver on Wednesday as a result of early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been diagnosed with several years prior, according to CTV.

“John was a man of uncommon courage, was a loyal and beloved friend, a gentleman of great social conscience, and a soul brimming with creativity and enthusiasm,” a statement on the band’s Facebook page explains. “Most importantly, he was a loving father to Harlan & Hattie and a wonderful husband to Jill Daum.”

Sad to hear of the passing of John Mann. The Spirit of John fundraising concerts raised money for the Alzheimer Society’s Music Project to provide MP3 players loaded with personalized music for people who have dementia. You can donate here: https://t.co/BXpudXG0Eh — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) November 21, 2019

Rest in peace, John Mann. You will be missed.

Lead photo courtesy of Alec Watson.