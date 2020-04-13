Chicken Wings are Cheaper Than Ever Because There’s No Sports

The two biggest sporting events of the year during which people consume the most chicken wings are the Super Bowl and March Madness.

The NCAA tournament was cancelled due to current events, and now there is a surplus of chicken wings across North America.

According to the Washington Post, 1.4 million pounds of chicken wings were sold the week March Madness was supposed to start. Last week, only 433,000 pounds were sold. The price of wings has gone from $2 a pound to $1.08 a pound.