Massive Concert Announced for April 18th!

Regardless if you like her music or not, Lady Gaga has organized some of her famous friends and brought them together for a great cause and what is expected to be a great night. Next Saturday April 18th, the Global Citizen One World Together at Home concert will air. If you still have cable great– because ABC, NBC, CBS and a slew of other major networks will be broadcasting the concert. If you are like me and don’t have access to cable — don’t worry. Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Youtube and whatever other platform you can think of will be broadcasting this thing for free. It’s all in relief of Covid 19 and it has been reported Lady Gaga has apparently already raised 35M.

Now when I hear the word concert — I always assume live. But these are strange times– so with all of the performers at home will they have it pre recorded? No idea. All I can say is the line up is impressive, and what the hell else are you doing? I’ll be tuning in.