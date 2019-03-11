Listen Live

Captain Marvel Herself Shows Up To Theatre On Opening Weekend

What a cool surprise!

Captain Marvel exceeded box office expectations for opening weekend. It took in $455 million worldwide making it the sixth biggest global debut ever. That includes the $153 million the movie earned in North America.

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson decided to pop by a theatre in New Jersey to give fans an upgraded experience. She showed up in a Captain Marvel-themed track suit and was serving up drinks and popcorn!

