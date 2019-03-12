Listen Live

‘Trashtag’ Challenge is One We Should All Get Behind

#Trashtag

By Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

There’s a new viral challenge that is spreading a positive message and actually making the world a better place.

The “Trashtag Challenge” is getting people on social media to take a walk outside and find some trash to clean up. All you have to do to participate is find an area overrun with garbage and clean it up! But don’t forget to take a before photo and an after photo and post it to social media with the hashtag #trashtag.

It’s a welcome change from all the ridiculous viral challenges of late. The hashtag has been around since 2015. Started by a company called UCO that makes camping gear.

 

