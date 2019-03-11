Watch: Mumford & Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails ‘Hurt’
They Put Their Own Twist On The 1994 Track
On Saturday night, Mumford and Sons took to the stage in Trent Reznor’s hometown, Cleveland, where they performed Nine Inch Nails’ legendary track, “Hurt.”
The UK folk-rock band decided to mark the 25th anniversary of NIN’s The Downward Spiral by covering the track. Mumford and Sons’ slow-building rendition is powerful and easily fills the entire stadium as fans sing along to the 1994 tune.
Watch Mumford and Sons perform “Hurt” below.