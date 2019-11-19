Listen Live

Canadian Athletes Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak Attend Raptors Game

Having a girls night out!



Two of Canada’s greatest athletes made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors game Monday night. US Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu and four-time Olympic swimming medalist Penny Oleksiak got to kick back and watch others compete for a change. They had their drinks in hand, fully taking advantage of the moment.

Fans loved the appearance:

Talk about an epic girls night out!

