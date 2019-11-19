Canadian Athletes Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak Attend Raptors Game
Having a girls night out!
Two of Canada’s greatest athletes made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors game Monday night. US Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu and four-time Olympic swimming medalist Penny Oleksiak got to kick back and watch others compete for a change. They had their drinks in hand, fully taking advantage of the moment.
Cheers, ladies 🥂@Bandreescu_ | @OleksiakPenny pic.twitter.com/tECs5Nfzi9
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 19, 2019
Fans loved the appearance:
Canadian Legends
— Michael Gallo (@Galloots) November 19, 2019
#SheTheNorth and #SheTheChamp in the house!
Nice to see you Bianca and Penny!
Cheers, 🍻#WeTheNorth #Raptors
— ⚾️🏒💙LAURA❤️ ⚽️🏀 (@LauraBi00705688) November 19, 2019
Canada on the move up!! Congrats to both Penny and Bianca. Nice to see them at a Raptors game.😀🇨🇦
— OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) November 19, 2019
Talk about an epic girls night out!