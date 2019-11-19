Canadian Athletes Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak Attend Raptors Game

Two of Canada’s greatest athletes made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors game Monday night. US Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu and four-time Olympic swimming medalist Penny Oleksiak got to kick back and watch others compete for a change. They had their drinks in hand, fully taking advantage of the moment.

Fans loved the appearance:

Canadian Legends — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) November 19, 2019

Canada on the move up!! Congrats to both Penny and Bianca. Nice to see them at a Raptors game.😀🇨🇦 — OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) November 19, 2019

Talk about an epic girls night out!