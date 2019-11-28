“WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW” HOME BUYERS WORKSHOP
“What You Need To Know”- Home Buyers Workshop
Are you thinking about purchasing your first home?
Do you already own your home and now you are thinking “What did I get myself into?”
Are you looking for knowledge or options on how to get the most from your home?
Come out for a great evening of learning all things mortgage related. Get all the updated scoops as well as get all your questions answered.
Topics of the evening will include:
What you need to qualify for a mortgage
How to increase your credit score
What the Lenders/ Banks look for
Grants and Assistance programs
How to prepare now to make successful investments later
One lucky person will walk away with a gift basket valued at $200, just for attending!!!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/what-you-need-to-know-home-buyers-workshop-tickets-81668648125
https://www.facebook.com/events/429708407718595/?active_tab=about
