Kiss Played a Show For Great White Sharks…and Eight Humans

Spoiler alert: no sharks showed up

Kiss performed off the coast of Port Lincoln in Australia in support of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. It was part of a tourism campaign for Airbnb. Apparently great white sharks love the “low-frequency sounds of rock and roll”, so the band tried to entice the sharks with some good ol’ fashioned rock n’ roll.

Kiss recently cancelled their Australia/New Zealand tour due to Paul Stanley falling ill with the flu. The other three members of the band played the shark gig for eight paying customers on a boat.

No sharks showed up.

