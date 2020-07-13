Canadian Army Recruiting Goats

A Canadian Forces base in Alberta is looking for a few new recruits to help with a very specialized task.

4 Wing Cold Lake is actively seeking goats and sheep to graze on parts of the base to help curb their weed issue. They’re looking for 250 animals: 70% goats and 30% sheep.

Apparently there are drainage ditches in the places that need to be weeded and it’s precarious for anyone to get to those areas due to the degree of slope and accessibility.

People with trimmers in the area takes days…but goats can do it in a matter of hours.