Watch* Wild Scene in Welland, ON As Two Boats Collide

This is a wild video which shows two cargo ships smack into each other head on! The Welland Canal does not look particularly wide to begin with, and with these two ships both cruising in the middle– disaster was bound to happen. What seems strange to me is that you don’t hear a horn or fog whistle or anything from either ship? It almost appears that neither ship knew they were on track for a collision. It’s not clear if there are any injuries from the impact, and obviously this could have had a much worse outcome than it did, but what a wild video to watch.

This is crazy. This just happened less than 2 hours ago. Two cargo ships collided in the #WellandCanal. @Welland @WellandTribune. Video courtesy of Jeremy Barton. pic.twitter.com/l1oXNldnYm — Nathan Howes (@HowesNathan) July 11, 2020