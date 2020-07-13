LISTEN: Bon Jovi Releases Protest Song ‘American Reckoning’

American rock band Bon Jovi has released a powerful new protest song called “American Reckoning” in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 58, sings about the current state of affairs in the U.S. and the killing of George Floyd.

American Reckoning out now! https://t.co/3rPw7An6Q3 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) July 10, 2020

“America’s on fire / There’s protests in the street / Another mother’s crying as history repeats / I can’t breathe / God damn those long eight minutes / Laying face down in cuffs on the ground,” Bon Jovi sings in the opening verse.

“I was moved to write American Reckoning as a witness to history. I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us,” the singer said in an official statement.

Watch and listen to the whole song below:



YouTube / Bon Jovi

100% of the proceeds of the song will go to Bryan Stevenson‘s Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a group dedicated to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S. as well as challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights for vulnerable American citizens.