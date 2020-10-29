Burger King’s Halloween Stunt is Nightmare Fuel
"cancelled clown, cancelled clown, cancelled clown"
Burger King needs to give their marketing team another raise.
This year’s Halloween stunt in Sweden and Denmark is an ode to “Bloody Mary”. If you go into the bathroom at a participating Burger King location and say “Cancelled Clown” into the mirror three times, the lights will dim and a vision of Ronald McDonald will appear in the mirror.
It’s possible thanks to voice recognition software and a screen behind the -two-way “smart mirror”.