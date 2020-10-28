Listen Live

*Watch* First Trailer For David Bowie Biopic Arrives

Arrives on November 25th on Video On Demand

By Audio, Entertainment, Music

We have seen some incredible biopics over the years, Rocket Man (Elton John), Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury), The Dirty (Motley Crue), Walk Hard (Johnny Cash) and now ‘Stardust’ centered around the one and only David Bowie is next in line. The movie is set in 1971 when Bowie is on his first trip to America, and a trip in which Ziggy Stardust, his alter ego, was born.

Johnny Flynn will play Bowie, and Marc Maron will be his publicist, Ron Oberman.

Movie arrives in less than a month on November 25th

