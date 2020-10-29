Neil Young has a Brother? That Can Sing? Video Included

After all these years Bob Young had never had the desire to follow in his brother’s footsteps and record any music, not professionally at least. Until now. With the election days away, Bob felt this would be his time to release a song called ‘Hey America’ to the masses. Bob is 78 years young and got the help of ‘The Peterboroughs’ which included his brother Neil on harmonica and vocals.

The filming of the video for ‘Hey America’ took place during the pandemic with proper safety measures in place, meaning the shots with everyone maskless was actually taken in separate takes and then pieced together in post production.

Have a listen to ‘Hey America’ by Young Bob and the Peterboroughs below!