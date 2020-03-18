Listen Live

Brett from the Glorious Sons Has Been Uploading Songs From Home

Brett from the Glorious Sons drops 3 songs while isolating

By Entertainment, Host Blogs

In a time of crisis everyone attempts to do what they can to help the situation. Experts and medical professionals are on the front lines right now, grocery store workers are handling the influx of customers and doing what they can to keep the shelves stocked, drivers are doing what they can to keep the transportation of goods flowing, and the list goes on.

Many performers are doing monologues/shows from home — and most recently Brett from the Glorious Sons announced he would be going live on facebook to share some songs he has been writing with his time.

Brett shared this on facebook:

Now as time passes looked like he uploaded two more.

Related posts

How Are You Spending St Practice day?

A Perfect Example For Children

Want Some Good News While We Are In The Middle Of All This?

Beastie Boys Doco Set to Be Released in April

Having A Preference When It Come to A Masseuse – Jerk or Justified

Another Reason March Is Better Than Feb — Ozark Returns

Something We Can All Agree On

Jerk or Justified – Leftovers Edition

The Golden Goal & How It Lead To 100s Of People Mooning The States — Myself Included