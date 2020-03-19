Listen Live

WATCH: Raptors’ Coach Nick Nurse Releases Hand Washing Video

"You should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds but let's make it 24, think of it as a shot clock."

By Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse wants to remind everyone that washing your hands is very important these days, so he released a video explaining exactly how to do it!

He released his “Coach’s Playbook” video on the Raptors’ Instagram page.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Coach opening up his playbook to help us all win. Visit toronto.ca/health for more info

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

Nick’s not the only Raptor sharing tips with fans. Serge Ibaka has been sharing his at home workout routines.

Related posts

Watch Netflix Canada With Friends While Social Distancing with New Add-On

Italians Across The Country Are Singing and Dancing From Balconies During Quarantine

What is Social Distancing?

Canada’s First Coronavirus Vaccine Now in Testing Stages in Saskatchewan

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Diagnosed with Coronavirus

‘Space Jam 2’ Leaked Photos Feature Pennywise, The Mask, and Joker

WATCH: Almost 4,000 AC/DC Fans Break Guinness World Record

Video Game ‘The Last of Us’ Being Turned into HBO Show

Amazon to Revive Comedy Series ‘The Kids in the Hall’