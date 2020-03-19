WATCH: Raptors’ Coach Nick Nurse Releases Hand Washing Video
"You should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds but let's make it 24, think of it as a shot clock."
Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse wants to remind everyone that washing your hands is very important these days, so he released a video explaining exactly how to do it!
He released his “Coach’s Playbook” video on the Raptors’ Instagram page.
Coach opening up his playbook to help us all win. Visit toronto.ca/health for more info
Nick’s not the only Raptor sharing tips with fans. Serge Ibaka has been sharing his at home workout routines.
